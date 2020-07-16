Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting this week outlined three possible scenarios for returning to school this fall, while emphasizing that the main priority will be quality education while keeping children safe from the coronavirus.
The option selected will be announced next month, she said on Tuesday, July 14, during Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing.
Scenarios are:
(1) Students and teachers return to school full time, with precautions in place, including wearing face masks.
(2) Students are educated using a mixed model of instruction involving both remote learning and in-person instruction.
(3) Schools remain closed due to substantial community spread.
Starting March 13, students had remote learning and finished the 2019-2020 school year that way, so parents and students were polled about the experience, Bunting said.
While most students said they want to return to school, not all parents agreed.
Bunting said three working groups met to address factors and determine guidance for returning to school. Group members focused on academics and equity, planning for operations and support, and health and wellness.
Bunting said a portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security (CARES) Act funding was allocated to Delaware from the federal government and that $4.5 million will go directly to districts and charter schools for instructional support, mental health support and professional learning; $3.5 million will be used for digital classrooms and to expand broadband; $3 million will be used to expand opportunity funding to 41 additional elementary schools to have funding for services for English learners and low-income students; and additional funding will go toward training and other incentives.
Carney said educators will likely be tested for COVID-19 before school starts and intermittently throughout the year.
Public health experts have said they expect there will be a rebound of the virus in the fall, so steps will be taken to keep students and educators safe, he said.
Replying to a question from a news reporter, Carney said decisions in Delaware will be made based on scientific evidence and protecting teachers, students and staff, even though President Donald Trump has said all schools must reopen this fall, regardless.
Agreeing with Carney, Bunting said officials will use Delaware statistics while making determinations.
“If we ever needed a motivation to wear a face mask, to avoid large gatherings, this is the motivation, so all our children can go to school and get more in-person instruction. We will be reopening our schools in a safe and sound way, with the objective of making sure every student gets as much instructional time as possible,” he said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, also emphasized the importance of students being in school, saying they receive “important academic support, but schools provide so much more.”
“Children learn social and emotional skills, and get exercise, healthy meals, access to the Internet… Many of these are difficult to get when they aren’t in a school environment,” she said.
She said children are less likely to become infected and spread the virus, although risk does exist. Under the scenarios in which students return to school, children 10 or older, in Grade 4 or higher, will be required to wear face masks, especially in school.
Younger children, too, will be encouraged to wear masks, especially if they are not 6 feet apart.
Social distancing will be key to keeping children safe, as well as hand-washing, cleaning and disinfecting, assessing temperatures and symptoms, to be sure no one who is ill goes to school, as will be using outdoor spaces, including event tents and open spaces, Rattay said.
“The virus is still out there. It is circulating from one person to another. So if we’re not wearing face coverings, if we’re not social-distancing, then we are going to see rebounds,” Carney said.
“Until we have a vaccine, you’re going to see these outbreaks. We’re doing a lot of testing,” he added.
Carney also announced on Tuesday that Delaware has been taken off the quarantine list that required visitors from and those returning from Delaware to quarantine for 14 days when reaching New Jersey or Pennsylvania.
Answering a question from the Coastal Point about when bars in Delaware might reopen, since the number of hospitalizations is down, Carney said there is no set time.
During the governors’ call with White House officials this week, the governors of Texas and Arizona and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s Coronavirus Response coordinator, agreed summer venues and parties are “clearly a source of coronavirus spread.”
“We know it is in Delaware. These are kind of hotspots. Bars are not completely closed in Delaware. If they can arrange to have table settings in a bar, they are able to be open, but the public guidelines hold in those situations, with regards to social-distancing, mask-wearing and the rest,” Carney said.
“Now our focus is on reopening the schools. It should be a pretty strong motivation to follow the guidelines and restrictions,” the governor said.
IRSD still formulating plans for school year
Locally, Superintendent Jay Owens announced that the Indian River School District will be conducting “an important survey to gauge the opinions of our community in areas such as the reopening of school buildings, student transportation and remote vs. in-person instruction.” The survey will be released soon, he said, “and I strongly encourage your participation, as this data will play a large role in formulating plans for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Owens said no definite plans have been decided for the district, but “Our hope is to formulate a detailed reopening plan for our schools by Aug. 7. Like you, I am anxious to return to the normalcy of traditional schooling. Many factors must be considered when determining our best path to a return. Our biggest consideration must be the safety of our students, staff and school community.”
The IRSD has also convened three working groups that have been meeting weekly, which will merge into a single committee to analyze recommendations from the CDC and the DOE for options to reopen in fall.
“Our operations will most certainly have a different look in the new school year, but these are challenges we will overcome by working together to do what is best for students and staff,” Owens said.