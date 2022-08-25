St. Ann Parish provides backbacks, groceries to area needy

By Mike Smith
Staff Reporter
The St. Vincent DePaul Society (SVDP) of St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach last week delivered food, including fresh produce, and educational supplies to area needy people at a backpacks and groceries pick-up held at the parish’s mission church of Our Lady of Guadulupe.
St. Ann has its own gardens on the OLG grounds near Clarksville, which produced and delivered more than 200 pounds of tomatoes last week, among many other fresh vegetables.
The Catholic charity organization also assembled 200 backpacks for students returning to school in the fall, filled with educational supplies and gift cards. One of the gift cards was a $25 Walmart credit for school supplies or back-to-school clothes.
By the end of one shift, 40 backpacks were distributed to parents of students at Lord Baltimore elementary school in Ocean View, John M. Clayton elementary school in Frankford, and Southern Delaware School for the Arts (SDSA), Phillip Showell elementary and Selbyville Middle School, all in Selbyville.
“It is amazing how much our own gardens can produce here right off Roxana Road,” said Barb McCully, an SVDP volunteer responsible for the farmer’s market of fresh produce. “We have the people come and select and pick out their own vegetables,” she said of the delivery stations.
The charity provided standard groceries and dry goods, household cleaners and soaps, plus a Food Lion gift card for additional grocery items. One popular item was infant formula mix, which had been in short supply due to a national shortage in production.
“There is still a shortage of infant formula, and we just gave away 10 cans of the mixture,” said Chris Haynes, another SVDP volunteer. One guest also picked up a baby crib at the end of the distribution line.
Carol Curran, the president of the volunteer group and coordinator of the SVDP food bank and backpack program said, “People start lining up an hour before we open.”
On this Thursday afternoon distribution day, the cars and trucks lined up were of predominantly non-English speaking Hispanic families and heads of households, some picking up for multiple families who arranged for childcare at home.
“Our intake people included several bilingual speakers,” said Curran. “Registration and intake with the different families coming is the hardest part, because many are picking up for their neighbors or extended family members.”
“Doing the food bank, the farmer’s market from our garden and the backpacks distribution on the same day was a little bit crazy today, but our volunteer people got it done.”
“We give it all away, including the flowers from our garden to let the moms know that they are important!” said Curran. “Al Casapulla’s also gives us bread to distribute.”
“Contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of cash at our collection times are way up at St. Ann,” said Curran. “If we ask and say we have a need, we always get the donations.”
Curran had been a nurse administrator earlier in her career. She runs the distribution and food bank in a very orderly, three stage pick-up system.
“We have a lot of people volunteering who came from leadership positions in their careers. This thing usually runs like clockwork,” she said.
SVDP had 25 to 30 volunteers last Thursday for the distribution program.
Organizers noted that the parish has also seen a big uptick in the number of elderly coming to the food bank and farmer’s market for basic food requirements.
“It’s our biggest increase of population and might be due to inflation in the cost of food staples,” said Curran.
School supplies and backpacks
Betty Wisgirda and Jean King are friends and co-volunteers at the backpack and school supply portion of the SVDP program.
“It is amazing to have 200 backpacks assembled and ready to go, and we just gave about 40 of them away this morning,” said Wisgirda. “We have extra supplies, too, and we will give them to the schoolteachers to administer or use as they see the need in class.”
“We have lists from each school of what supplies the kids will need this year,” said King. “They are all registered beforehand, and we know what is required by grade.”
Just then, a mom in a minivan approached, picking-up supplies for multiple families. Despite the language barriers, the smiles showed how much of a difference SVDP is making in local schools.