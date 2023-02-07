The South Coastal Delaware Chapter of AARP will give two $1,500 college scholarships to Indian River High School seniors in 2023. This is the 16th year of the scholarship program, which recognizes two outstanding students who have attended IRHS for at least their junior and senior years.
The students are selected based on their academic record, extracurricular, community and work activities, and on an essay related to students’ scholastic and career goals. Electronic fillable applications are available through the office of the high school guidance counselor. The IRHS applications are due back to the guidance counselor by Wednesday, April 5. The scholarship recipients will be announced on May 17 as part of an awards program.
The local AARP chapter will also award three scholarships to DelTech students — two $1,000 scholarships to two nursing students and one $500 scholarship to a non-nursing student, for the fall semester. The scholarships, which are awarded to adult students (25 or older) are given for both the fall and spring semesters each year. For more information, students should contact the school’s Admissions & Financial Aid office.
The South Coastal AARP Chapter offers programs of community outreach, advocacy, scholarships, travel and a range of social and recreational activities for those in southeastern Sussex County. The South Coastal AARP Scholarship Committee is also the sponsor of the Artisans Fair, to be held Saturday, May 27, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School. For information on membership for those 50 or older, email Rieck5226@aol.com or call Dottie Rieck at (302) 539-2654. Those interested in exhibiting at the Artisans Fair can go to southcoastalaarp.org and click on Artisans Fair.