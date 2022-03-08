The South Coastal Delaware Chapter of AARP will award five scholarships this year — two to Indian River High School students and three to students 25 or older at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. The total amount of the scholarships is $5,000.
Two $1,000 scholarships for IRHS students are based on their academic record, extracurricular, community and work activities, and on an essay related to students’ scholastic and career goals. Electronic fillable applications are available through the office of the high school guidance counselor. The IRHS applications are due back to the guidance counselor by Friday, April 8. The scholarship recipients will be announced on May 18 as part of an awards program.
The local AARP chapter will also award three $1,000 scholarships to Del Tech students — two to nursing students and one to a non-nursing student. The amounts are split between the spring and fall semesters of 2022. For more information, students should contact the school’s Admissions & Financial Aid office.
The South Coastal DE AARP Chapter offers programs of community outreach, advocacy, scholarships, travel and a range of social and recreational activities for those in southeastern Sussex County. For information on membership for those 50 or older, email Rieck5226@aol.com or call Dottie Rieck at (302) 539-2654.