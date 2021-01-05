The Caesar Rodney Chapter of the Delaware Society of the Sons of the American Revolution this week announced that, as of Jan. 15, high school seniors can apply for the group’s scholarship program for the upcoming academic year.
Two $500 scholarships are to be awarded, one each to a graduating high school senior boy and a senior girl who have been accepted at, and are to be enrolled in, an accredited two- or four-year college or university beginning in the fall term of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Kent and Sussex County high school seniors, in good standing, and/or high school seniors living outside the area who are either CRC/DSSAR primary members, or children or grandchildren of primary members of the Caesar Rodney Chapter, and in good standing, are being invited to apply.
CR scholarships will be awarded based on, but not limited to, a number of criteria:
- Academic achievement — a minimum, cumulative grade point average (through the last, previously completed semester) of 3.4 (on a 4-point scale.)
- Leadership activities/community service — such as, but not limited to, scouting, JROTC, public safety programs and other volunteer, service-based organizations.
- Athletic programs, allied and extracurricular activities — participation in interschool and intramural competition, and related activities, such as cheerleading, and participation in pep clubs and booster organizations.
- A Revolutionary War project — applicants are required to submit an essay (double-spaced, typed, 12-point Times New Roman, 400 to 600 words), or to create a 3- to 4-minute video, on some aspect/topic related to Delaware’s role in the American Revolution.
(Scholarship criteria are not specifically weighted; rather, applications will be judged on the overall submission.)
The CR Scholarship Application Review Committee consists of members of the CR Board of Managers, and other members of the CR community to be announced.
Kent and Sussex high school seniors interested in applying for a Caesar Rodney Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year should visit the Caesar Rodney website at https://dessar.org/ beginning on Friday, Jan. 15, and click on “CR SCHOLARSHIP” for instructions, additional information and the CR Scholarship Application Form. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15. Incomplete or late applications will be rejected. Scholarship recipients will be notified Saturday, May 15.