To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive-In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of their ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including three teachers at the George Washington Carver Center in Frankford, who received a combined donation of $568.
On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose. The local teachers receiving funding included:
- Ms. Jude at George Washington Carver Center for the project “Everyone Deserves a Voice”
- Ms. Klein at George Washington Carver Center for the project “Sign It, Say It, Talk About It”
- Ms. Macey at George Washington Carver Center for the project “I Know My ABC’s!”
“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With Sonic’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year.”
Sonic is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need, and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, Sonic has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in your local community in need of support.