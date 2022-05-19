Indian River High School science teacher Sommer Atkins says that returning to live, hands-on teaching is thrilling for her and a bit challenging for her students. She was named a finalist for the school district Teacher of the Year and is a co-chair of the science department at IRHS.
“Getting them to socialize again and talk outside of Schoology,” she said of the learning management system, “is part of the journey. We are all re-directing our students from teaching and learning at-home. Now, we are able to bring our entire school back into the fold and re-acclimate to the in-person interactions.”
Atkins and her class this week were out on the nature trail and outdoor classroom amphitheater behind the IRHS track and football field, working to restore a natural environment. Plantings and work on the outdoor classroom are now under way, aiming to restore a rather rustic stage and wooden benches in the forested area.
Atkins has been teaching at Indian River her entire 19-year teaching career and is a beloved member of the staff. She attended Sussex Central High School, McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., (formerly known as Western Maryland College) and then earned her master’s degree in science from Delaware State University.
“Teaching is much different than it was 19 years ago,” recalled Atkins. “Today, you have to be malleable.” She said she tries to assist her colleagues and students to “be flexible and more adaptive to changing situations.”
“It’s a team effort here in the science department at Indian River,” said Atkins. “We have had to be flexible… It felt like I was teaching my first year again” when students returned this year.
The science teacher said that students are so technology-driven today that it can be difficult to engage at first. “I say, ‘don’t be on your phones so much and let’s just talk!’”
The Teacher of the Year Awards occurred during Teacher Appreciation Week, and Atkins deflected some of the praising coming her way.
“I can’t do this job by myself,” she said; “I am honored; but I feel like it’s truly a team award. I am just one of many here” at IRHS.
“Sommer Atkins has a love of science that is all-inclusive,” said Principal Mike Williams. “This is who she is, and she believes students learn best by doing. She is willing to take risks. Sommer tells us: ‘We have to let them learn from each other.’”
Atkins wore an Earth Day shirt and wide-brimmed hat that day in the woods. She returned to “chopping wood and carrying water” for the new outdoor learning environment. Students enthusiastically removed branches and fallen wood, cleaning and raking leaves, and were chatting and giggling with each other. Not a cell phone nor personal device was to be found in the outside science class that afternoon!