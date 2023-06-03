It’s as if they have been driven by destiny.
The Indian River High School softball team has pitched, caught, hit, ran and flat-out willed their way to impressive victory after impressive victory, and now find themselves facing off against perennial powerhouse Caravel in today’s state championship tilt in Newark.
It’s a team that this community can, and should, embrace. They celebrate their wins with hugs and cartwheels, and embrace a philosophy of incremental improvement through doing things the right way. They play with heart, passion, skill, joy and grit. They play with each other, for each other.
In short, they are who we want to embrace. They excel on the diamond and in the classroom, in their community and for their community. They are “good guys” who persevere together because they believe — in each other, and in pursuit of this very special common goal. They are chasing history, and doing it by focusing on the “today.”
Here is where I’d love to offer some brilliant advice that these remarkable student-athletes can take with them into today’s championship game. But I’m no expert. I have no idea what it means to play for IR for a state title against mighty Caravel.
But I do know some people who do.
Twenty-five years ago, the 1998 Indian River softball team beat Caravel to claim the school’s only state championship. They have followed this current team’s journey and are fully on the “fan” side of these special athletes, and a good number of them have been gracious enough to share some words for the 2023 team in advance of today’s game.
• Shawn Browne
Congratulations, players and coaches! Best of luck against Caravel today! Embrace every second. I had dinner with two of my former teammates just last week to plan our 25th championship reunion. Katie’s Aunt Christi said, “Besides having my kids, that was probably the most defining moment in my life!” We laughed, but it’s so true. Nothing better! Thank you for making the memories flood back! Go Indians! We are behind you all the way!
• Stacy Bair (Campbell)
On Saturday, take it all in. Look around at your teammates — these are the faces and friends you will remember forever. Listen to the crowd and coaches — these are the cheers and voices of encouragement you will never forget. You have earned this day. You all deserve this moment — make everyone else remember why. Good luck, ladies!
• Angela Robinson Fulkrod
Congratulations on your success! Enjoy every second of the game today! Feel the breeze on your face, the bat in your hands, and let your hearts beat as one today! This day will forever remain special. You’ve got a lot of love and IR Pride behind you! Thank you for letting us take this ride down memory lane as you get ready to make your own! We are with you every pitch of the game! You are only 21 outs away from being a State Champion!
• Shannon (Simons) Hager
It has taken 25 years to bring the perfect group of ladies together to bring IR back to the State Championship, and I couldn’t be more proud or more excited to be an (old) Indian and to watch you take this opportunity head on! It takes a team to win and there’s nobody better than this team!
• Tricia Temple Bounds
Good luck ladies! Play hard, never give up, and most importantly have fun. Let’s go IR!
• Keri (Page) Schaeffer
Dear girls,
As you prepare for the state championship game, I can’t help but feel nostalgic and proud of what you have accomplished. Twenty-five years ago, I was on the same softball team, and we made it to the state championship game, too.
I remember the excitement and nerves that came with playing at such a high level. But I also remember the bond that we had as a team. We were more than just players — we were sisters. We supported each other through the wins and the losses, and we celebrated every milestone together.
I know that you have worked hard to get to this point, and I want you to know that you have already won in so many ways. You have learned the value of teamwork, discipline and perseverance. You have made memories that will last a lifetime. And you have represented your school and community with pride.
As you take the field for the state championship game, know that you have the support of everyone who has ever been a part of this team. We believe in you, and we know that you will give it your all. No matter the outcome, you have already made us proud.
So, go out there and play with heart. Play for each other and for all the girls who have worn that same jersey before you. And most importantly, have fun. This is a moment that you will never forget.
Good luck and go get ’em!
• Stephanie Tietmeyer
Let’s go! It’s your time to shine, ladies! I can’t think of a more deserving group of girls to experience “states” than you all. I’m grateful for the years I’ve been your teacher, coach and friend.
Twenty-five years have flown by since our championship game, but the memories remain.
“This used to be my playground.
This used to be my childhood dream.
This used to be the place I ran to, whenever I was in need of a friend.
Why did it have to end”
— Madonna
Now is your time! #weareIR #heyhey
• Katie (Oliver) Mason
Congratulations, players and coaches! What a feat to make it to the championship game. Enjoy this moment and relish in the culmination of your work ethic and camaraderie. See, feel, hear and smell everything around you; soak it up, and know that this season will stay with you the remainder of your days. The harder you work, the luckier you get!
• Samantha Humphrey
Congratulations on making it to the State Championship! Remember, like the great Michael Jordan said, “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships! Good luck girls, go bring home the win!
• Christi Arndt
Softball is a game of confidence, go into this game trusting that no team has worked harder! Our 1998 team of 13 forever friends and an entire community are cheering you on — We are IR and We Believe!”
• Melissa Grise
Today will be a memory that will forever stay with you. While details may fade over time, you will never lose the pride you will feel when you walk out on that field. Take in the moments and realize you made it to the championship. Only two teams in the state remain and you are one of them. You deserve to be in the spotlight — take it all in. Know that you are being cheered on by your families, friends and community. When you bleed green and gold, it never fades! Let’s show them what Indian River is all about, ladies! Good luck! Go IR!
• Cara Robinson
Congratulations on a great season! One more win to go! Enjoy the little moments, enjoy each other — you got this!
• Sarah Hoban
Twenty-five years ago, I was blessed to be a part of something special. Something extraordinary! So much so that, before I even had children of my own, I hoped when I did, they would have an opportunity to experience something like it.
Twenty-five years later, I am blessed to have two daughters on this team that is about to do it again! Honestly, it feels like I have 10 daughters on that field. I have been fortunate enough to have coached most of you at some point in your lives, between Little League, All Stars and travel ball. The few that I haven’t, I have coached against, and I know this team is ready. You girls have what it takes. Every single one of you has put in the work, you have all played your part along the way to this championship game, and I couldn’t be more proud. To put it simply, I believe! Most importantly, you believe in each other.
What makes it even more special is, much like the team that won back in ’98, this isn’t just a team of amazing talented athletes on the field — it’s a team of amazing, exceptional human beings off the field. My advice for today is simple: Believe in yourselves and believe in each other. I know I believe!