Grace Snyder graduated Indian River High School in 2019 as a top student-athlete, distinguishing herself in the classroom and on the softball field. Snyder recently graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, with magna cum laude honors. The newly commissioned second lieutenant will now report to Fort Campbell, Ky., where she will begin four months of job training to become an Army quartermaster for the Army’s elite 101st Airborne Unit.
Snyder also played softball, along with a full, rigorous academic schedule, all four years. She was co-captain of the Army Softball Team her Firstie (senior) year. The Army West Point women’s softball team went 10 wins to 8 losses in Patriot League play, losing to Boston University in the playoffs on May 14, and the Black Knights settled for second place in their league last month.
Snyder began her military basic training at West Point in July 2019, immediately following IR graduation. She received several awards from West Point in her graduating degree program, business management, including the McNally Award, which recognizes the first class cadet who achieved the highest GPA in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Management & Sociology programs.
According to her mother, Rebecca Snyder, “She was a member of something they call the 2 Percent Club, which is one of only 2 percent of West Point cadets who enter West Point with a boyfriend or girlfriend and graduate dating the same person. Grace will be moving to Kentucky with her high-school sweetheart, Ryan Foxwell, who is also a 2019 graduate of Indian River High School.”
Snyder has a younger sister who will be attending Coastal Carolina University in the fall. Her father has worked for Candy Kitchen for 17 years and is in charge of all of the Delaware stores. Rebecca Snyder works as director of sales for a local glass company, Go Glass. She said, “Grace’s grandmother also lives with our family in Selbyville.”
“We are so proud of her,” said Rebecca Snyder.
Selbyville resident selects Air Force Academy
Ava Wilsey — a recent graduate of Worcester Academy who, like Snyder, hails from Selbyville — has chosen the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., for her military service academy experience. She will report to campus on June 28, ready for service and training.
Wilsey had her choice of three academies, admitted to the Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in upstate New York.
She received a Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship earlier in her high school career.
Her final decision came down to the Naval Academy, as well as the Air Force Academy, and Wilsey selected the latter.
“It comes down to what college is really about, which is my course of study,” she said. “I can major in foreign studies, and the curriculum speaks more to me than what the other academies offered in academics.”
“Also, I would rather be taking flights and soaring, rather than being out on a ship for that length of time” during deployments, she said.
“It is a beautiful campus, and the scenery in Colorado Springs is just surreal,” said Wilsey of her other selection factors.
“We have a super-tiny graduating class at Worcester Academy,” said Wilsey. “We did our scholarship awards as part of the graduation ceremony. So, I was awarded my Air Force Academy appointment at the graduation by Mr. [Michael] Mariotti, who was able to give me the Air Force Academy official appointment.”
“It’s a navy and silver embossed leather portfolio with my appointment inside and the picture of our chapel on campus,” said Wilsey of the official Air Force detail of her assignment.
“I am honored to be nominated by our U.S. senators and U.S. representative to … three Service Academies.”
U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) all nominated Wilsey to the academies. Carper is a former 25-year U.S. Navy officer and nominated Wilsey to two of the academies.
“I think I was able to present myself and my character and desire to serve our country to this delegation,” she said at the time.
Each year, members of the U.S. Congress are charged with nominating top candidates from their home states, helping to ensure the best and brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.
“I am proud to nominate this excellent group of Delaware students to our nation’s service academies,” said Carper in announcing this year’s nominees.