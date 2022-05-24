Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently congratulated a number of students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6).
Local students named to the President’s List include: April Taylor of Millsboro, Eric Thens of Millsboro and Michael Bruette of Selbyville.
