An Indian River School District social studies teacher spoke out at a school board meeting on Oct. 24, expressing his opposition to a district ban on using a CNN news digest program as part of a school curriculum, while Fox News is approved for use in the curriculum.
“I have shown this news site for 10 years,” said Tim Clausen, a social studies teacher with 26 years of experience, who teaches at Selbyville Middle School, of the CNN program.
CNN 10 is a digital newscast described as “ideal for explanation seekers or in the classroom” and provides a news digest of global and national news in 10 minutes designed for children who are older than 13.
“One board member expressed concerned because of who produced the program,” said Clausen. “I got an e-mail that I was no longer allowed to show this program. So, I went to curriculum review” to discuss the decision.
“I can show Fox or NBC News,” he explained. “I have used CNN 10 for geography, culture, writing — and my kids really thrived on CNN 10. I would ask parents to review the show and ensure that CNN 10 was showing both sides of the news.”
Clausen said he received an e-mail two days before the start of the school year from the curriculum review committee. Heather Statler and Renee Jerns, director of secondary education, had noted that his news programming had not gone through proper curriculum review.
“It’s completely banned,” said Clausen of the news aggregator programming. “I can show Fox, and I get that CNN sometimes has some bias; but I preview it every day before airing. Some programs may use filler that is not appropriate or inject their political views, but I don’t do that, and CNN 10 has been good curricular content.”
“Come and watch me teach,” he said to the IRSD board on Oct. 24. “If this content is not appropriate, I will not show it. We learned all about the war in Ukraine and the implementing of martial law from this CNN 10 program,” he said of its use last school year.
“IRSD is a good district, and Selbyville Middle is a great school,” said Clausen, the longtime social studies teacher who commutes from Lewes to Selbyville every day. “This is not really a 14th Amendment issue” of equal protection under the law.
“My concern is that the IRSD Board of Education did not get to vote on this curriculum,” said Clausen. “People have stood up for me” about a right to teach global content. “It should have come to a full board vote. I want to use this resource appropriately.”
Just as Clausen finished his public comment at the IRSD meeting, his father — who lives near the Sussex Central High School — sent him a text, saying that he’d viewed the proceedings on streaming media, and that he was “proud of him.”
“The IRSD curriculum requirements to show a video are taken right from the teacher handbook that was shared with the board,” said Clausen during his testimony. “Check. Does it align with the Delaware state standards? Yes, it does. Does it help students synthesize and analyze information? Yes, and I have a rubric for this program.”
CNN 10, he said, “must be IRSD-approved. Come watch me, then you can make this determination.”
Clausen referenced Board Member Donald Hattier’s comments about “cancel culture,” made at a recent board of education special session.
“He mentioned it three times. This newscast is not approved, and I ask why? This news site shows both sides of the story. My kids have thrived in the classroom. If you watch me teach it, you can say if I am doing a good job or not. But I don’t think that will happen.”
Hattier: Committee will ‘take another look’ at CNN content
After the Oct. 24 meeting ended, Hattier responded to Clausen’s public comment, saying Clausen’s testimony had opened a dialogue with the IRSD Board of Education and the IRSD Curriculum Committee. The CNN 10 content issue, he said, will be revisited in the near future. He added that the board had empathy for the 26-year veteran teacher on his curriculum appeals.
“I am certainly not canceling anything or anybody,” in terms of curriculum, Hattier told the Coastal Point after the school board meeting. “We love Tim Clausen as a teacher and are not questioning his teaching methods in any way. My own children had Mr. Clausen as a teacher.”
“However, our constituents are calling in the multitudes,” with concerns about other IRSD schools that are “only showing one media outlet or one side of the story,” Hattier said. “We had complaints about teachers who are saying CNN is the only ones you can trust. It’s not about Tim, but a multitude of calls” on single-source media newscasts. “A good reporter would never rely on just one source.”
“I know they scotched it,” said Hattier of the curriculum committee oversight of the CNN 10 newscasts in SMS classrooms. “God bless Tim for coming to us at the IRSD board and speaking up. The district will now take another look at some point. We will likely say you can show CNN 10, along with Fox, the Washington Post and other news outlets, to teach our students critical thinking.”
Hattier noted that the discussion came up later in the board meeting, during the curriculum reports, after Clausen had left the meeting on Oct. 24.
“You can watch the rest of the discussion on the IRSD website from our board meeting, where Dr. Statler and other board members addressed his concerns.”
Hattier said he has watched a number of the CNN 10 broadcasts and believes they are somewhat neutral. However, he did express concern that the programs are described as being for students 13 or older— which is equivalent to eighth grade and may not be suitable for all students at the Selbyville Middle School, who are ages 11 to 13.