Indian River School District Teacher of the Year finalist Lisa Stetler has spent her post-college career dedicated to special education in schools across both Pennsylvania and Delaware. Around seven years ago, she settled at Selbyville Middle School, where she is currently a special-ed teacher for 11 sixth- to eighth-grade students, each with their own unique personalities, gifts and challenges.
Though she initially began her undergraduate degree majoring in education, Stetler later switched majors, graduating with a degree in sociology and criminal justice. Post-graduation, she began working for a Pennsylvania social-services agency, working with troubled youth as a case manager and supervisor.
“When I left school with my degree and I started to work in my field, I kind of felt like it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Stetler said. “A lot of teachers were working part-time for me, as like part-time therapists that work with the kids, and my now-husband was one of those teachers and he encouraged me to apply to local school districts because they were [needing] emergency starting teachers.”
Two days prior to the start of the school year, Stetler was hired as a special-ed instructor for elementary school students in grades 2-5, receiving a fast-tracked emergency certification in special education. After working with that age group for several years, Stetler moved districts and began teaching students in kindergarten through second grade.
Stetler went on to work as a special-ed coordinator in the city of Lancaster, Pa., which she hoped could help expand her reach and help a greater number of students across schools. Later, working for a higher-income school district, Stetler experienced a different realm of education.
“I wanted to work somewhere where they had everything, just to see if I could do more, like if I could get more done. But it was kind of the opposite. There was a lot more parent pushback. It was a highly litigious district. So, when I worked in that role, I worked with attorneys and advocates. I learned a whole lot. And I worked with a lot of different kids, a lot like when I worked as a teacher and even a coordinator in the city.”
“I had kids who were learning-disabled and kids who were behaviorally-challenged. But then, when I went to the last district that I taught in in Pennsylvania, they also had kids with multiple disabilities, and I really hadn’t worked with that level of kid ever. And it was a little intimidating, but it turned out to be great. I loved it.”
After a six-month stint as interim special-ed director, Stetler and her husband made the move to a family shore home in southern Delaware, where she worked in the Seaford School District as a behavior interventionist and dean of students, then assistant special-ed director.
“They were really nice there. Again, it was like poverty-ed, back where I kind of belong. I really felt like I didn’t ever need to do anything else. I like working with that population.”
Following three years working as a specialized coordinator at Selbyville Middle School, Stetler decided to make the move back into the classroom to work in a more active role with students.
“I had this kind of moment where I was starting to feel less fulfilled in a bigger job. The amount of special-ed kids in this building grew from like 88 to 150 in the amount of time that I was a special-ed coordinator, and I found that I was spending less and less time face-to-face with the students that I was servicing. And I felt like that wasn’t enough for me.”
“Doing this job, I have a lot left to give and I learned so much along the way doing other jobs. I realized how much that has impacted my teaching now. … I left the classroom not because I didn’t like teaching, but because I wanted to impact more kids. And what I learned on that entirely long journey was that I make the most impact with the kids who are right in front of me every day.”
Stetler’s 11 middle-school students in her class confront a range of behavioral or developmental challenges that impact their learning experiences in the classroom — something she confronts with empathy and understanding.
Stetler attempts to foster a trusting and open relationship with her students, even sharing her own challenges with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and executive function to both relate to and exhibit for her students that individuals with disabilities have great capability for success.
“A lot of kids with challenges don’t like to take academic chances, and kids who don’t like to take academic chances don’t do it for people they don’t trust. So the No. 1 thing is just getting to know the way they learn, what they feel comfortable doing, and guiding them to trust you so you can push them beyond their limits, and then show them how well they’ve done, so that you can gain momentum and continue to make growth over time,” Stetler said.
To meet the diverse needs of her students, Stetler tries to tailor her teaching methods to each individual student’s challenges. A key part of her teaching methods is positive reinforcement, where students can receive classroom money for positive behaviors, which can then be saved or spent on fun items.
“So, for example, ‘I see you’re being kind to your neighbor,’ ‘I see you got this done and I only had to ask you once,’ and I can tailor it to each one of their challenges. Now, I mean, there are blanket things — like if they score a certain score on our computerized reading program … but then it’s also tailored to whatever their individual thing is that they’re working on.”
Stetler said she has a loving relationship with her students, but she is not afraid to challenge them and push them toward growth, both academically and personally.
“I felt like this job is really important because, you know, if you don’t foster an idea with them of becoming lifetime learners, a lot of times when school gets tough for them — you know, when they get to high school — they may drop out, and that leads to a bigger impact,” Stetler said. “So I feel like what I do every day is really important — getting them excited about school, and understanding that they can crush their goals and make new ones and that they are capable.”