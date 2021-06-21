Selbyville Middle School and John M. Clayton Elementary School earned national recognition this week as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools.
Clayton and SMS were each among about 300 schools across the U.S. to receive the honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
SMS was the only middle school in the State of Delaware to earn the accolade for 2020-2021, and Clayton was the only elementary school to do so.
The PLTW Launch program at John M. Clayton Elementary began during the 2016-2017 school year. Jaime Swartz has been the teacher for the program since its inception. All students at JMC participate in the program. The 2021-2022 school year will mark the first group of students to have participated in this program for all six years of their elementary schooling. This is the third consecutive year that JMC has been honored with the distinction of being a PLTW Launch Distinguished School.
The PLTW Distinguished Program Recognition celebrates districts and schools committed to helping students own their education by increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. These districts and schools empower their students to unlock their potential by developing the in-demand, real-world STEM knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom, representatives explained.
To be eligible for the designation, John M. Clayton Elementary School had to have more than 75 percent of the student body participating in the program and had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level during the 2020-2021 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“It is a great honor to recognize John M. Clayton Elementary School for its unwavering commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the educational landscape this past year,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition. For more information on John M. Clayton Elementary School’s PLTW Launch program, contact Jaime Swartz or Bennett Murray at (302) 732-3808 or SMS Principal Jason Macrides at (302) 436-1020 or Jason.macrides@irsd.k12.de.us.