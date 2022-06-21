Lebanon Valley College recently announced that more than 700 students were named to the Dean’s List for the college’s Spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
Penn Smith of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics; and
Rylee Shockley of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, who the college also announced this week had earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education this semester.
