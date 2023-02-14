Penn Smith of Millsboro was one of 150 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes to be named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Smith, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s cross-country team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in mathematics and physics at The Valley.
The academic honor roll comprises student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
The MAC honored more than 1,800 total student-athletes across all of the conference’s institutions, who competed in men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
The Flying Dutchmen had the second-highest number of honorees in the conference and the most 4.0 GPAs with 33. LVC was among the leaders in all seven sports, including having the most football student-athletes recognized, with 56.
For more Flying Dutchmen athletics news, visit www.godutchmen.com.