Penn Smith of Millsboro was one of more than 130 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes to be named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Smith, a graduate of Sussex Central Senior High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s cross-country team, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics at The Valley.
The academic honor roll comprises student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
The MAC honored more than 1,800 total student-athletes across all of the conference’s institutions who competed in men’s and women’s cross-country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. A total of 28 LVC student-athletes garnered 4.0 GPAs during their semester of competition.
