Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville and Principal Christine Kerr received one of only three Champion Cultivator Awards in Delaware for raising food crops and teaching organic farming techniques to children during the school year. The award was presented by the Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids program last week.
The School Gardening Education Cultivation program and curriculum, produced by HFHK, is sustainably replicated in more than 40 schools across Delaware and is a growing lesson plan. Kerr, along with 40 garden cultivators within the HFHK School Garden Program, attended the awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16, held at Auburn Valley State Park in Hockessin.
The award-winning Showell garden program really began last fall, as Kerr and local garden coordinators worked together to integrate the lesson plans and the hands-on opportunity to work in garden soil.
Phillip C. Showell’s is the second such garden in Sussex County.
Showell has approximately 300 students. All students have participated in classroom lessons designed by HFHK, which meet the criteria of supporting Next Generation Science Standards, conforming to the academic calendar and schedule and promoting student health.
Vegetables are selected that have a 6- to 8-week growing time. A fall and spring planting took place in both 2021 and 2022. Each grade level had a different task. The kindergarten and first grade plant the seeds, while second-graders prepare the soil, the third grade waters the vegetables, fourth and fifth grades harvest the vegetables, and the fifth grade cleans and composts the garden beds.