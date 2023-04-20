Phillip C. Showell Elementary School has gone full-STEAM ahead. The Indian River School District elementary school in Selbyville is creating a new curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) for the 2023-2024 school year, and the school plans to preview some of its course offerings at an Earth Day festival on Saturday, April 22, at the school.
While Showell has held its traditional fall festival for many years, the teaching and administrative staff, with guidance from the school’s parent teacher organization, decided to launch the new programs with a preview at this spring festival to encourage students to sign-up for STEAM for the next school year.
“Something new is in the air,” said Laurie Hall, art and special education teacher. “PCS will host a spring festival on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, located at 41 Bethany Road in Selbyville. … Coastal Gardeners, Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids, the Center for the Inland Bays and Freeman Arts will all have booths at the festival, where there will be yoga, crafts, a recycled-music station and Earth Day bingo. Fun activities and auction items will keep adults and kids engaged and intrigued.”
The Center for Inland Bays provides educational programming at James Farm.
“The PTO decided to make the switch to Earth Day as a preview of the school’s new STEAM initiative for the 2023-2024 school year. Funds raised from the festival will help with programs, partnerships and resources for the initiative,” noted Hall.
One of the top fundraisers for the fall festival has been its Kiss the Pig Contest, with the winner enjoying a smooch from one of the Johnson family’s piglets.
Showell students have recently completed reading the book, “Pie” by Sarah Weeks as their “One School, One Book” program novel. And now, as an additional fundraiser in line with the book’s theme, students and staff will be putting their extra change into jars as a collection for a chance to throw a pie in the face of their favorite Showell staff member. All proceeds from the contest will again go toward the STEAM initiative.
PCS Elementary School is on Facebook, and families can join the festival on Earth Day or follow on
social media to find out about the lucky winners and more about STEAM in May.