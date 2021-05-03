A free, intensive Shakespeare acting course for high school students will be offered by the Lewes Public Library Shakespeare Festival and Spoken Word Society on Aug. 7-26.
Master teachers and professional actors James Keegan and Sadie Andros will lead students in 30 hours of training in text work, scansion (rhythm of verse), scene study, interactive character development, and performance preparation, culminating in a public master class.
“Students who participate in the intensive will be empowered with knowledge about Shakespeare’s life and times that will help them to more easily comprehend and analyze the challenging diction and syntax of Shakespeare’s plays. This intensive aims to be a stimulating, inspiring and rigorous exploration of Shakespeare and his work that empowers young actors with the unique skills of Shakespearean style,” said Andros.
The program is intended for highly-motivated students in grades 10 through 12 with an interest in theater performance or in Shakespeare himself. It is offered Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from Aug. 7 to Aug. 26 at the Lewes Public Library. Tuition is free, and registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website, at tinyurl.com/thebardLPL2021.
Spoken Word Society Volunteer Artistic Director David White said, “The serious drama student must study Shakespeare under teachers who know his work well. Any student seeking advanced-level training will not find a better opportunity for an intensive experience anywhere in the region for any cost — and this program is free of charge.”
Keegan is an Actor’s Equity Association member and veteran of more than 60 professional productions on the Blackfriars Playhouse Stage at the American Shakespeare Center. He is a professor of English at the University of Delaware. Andros trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and has performed professionally in London, New York City and regionally. She is the theater director at Cape Henlopen High School.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.