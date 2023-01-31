Middle and high school students interested in learning more about attending U.S. Service Academies can mark their calendars for March 3, to attend Service Academy Information Night at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover. This annual information session returns in-person this year after it was held virtually for the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delaware’s Congressional Delegation — U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) — host the annual free event to connect Delawareans with the nation’s service academies, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy, and to learn more about the application process.
“Our nation’s service academies provide students with a unique opportunity to obtain an excellent education, serve their country and gain valuable leadership skills that will guide them as they become our nation’s leaders of tomorrow,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “I encourage all Delaware students who may be interested in attending a service academy to come join us for this informational session to learn more.”
Service Academy Information Night will take place on March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover. No tickets are required. This is a free event for students, parents, educators and all who are interested in learning more about the service academy application process.