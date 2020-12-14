Molly Serfass of Selbyville has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community, representatives of Miami University reported this week. In mid-December 2020, Serfass will conclude her master’s course of study with a master’s degree in biology from Miami University, through Project Dragonfly.
Since joining the AIP (Advanced Inquiry Program) master’s in 2018, Serfass has traveled to Australia and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Selbyville area, they said.
Throughout her time in the Advanced Inquiry Program, Serfass developed a Master Plan — a kind of personal mission statement for what she wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of her master’s courses, Serfass designed projects that supported that plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, “Searching for Shark Sympathy in Coastal Delaware,” presented in a Capstone course.
Serfass works as an aquarist and naturalist at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The AIP master’s degree is a web-based master’s degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Jacksonville, New York, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis. More information about the AIP is located at https://projectdragonfly.miamioh.edu/advanced-inquiry-program/.
Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original “Public Ivies.”
More information on Project Dragonfly is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrjDragonfly.