Sussex County officials present Sussex Tech Adult Education Division representatives with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 as Adult Education & Literacy Week in the county. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Sussex Tech Adult Education Supervisor Kelly Whaley, Groves graduate Rebecka Steiner, GED Student Sandra Reed, Adult Education secretary Corinna McAllister, Adult Education Project Coordinator Michele Cathell, Adult Education GED/ESL Coordinator Kim Banks; and, back row, Kevin Carson, Sussex Technical School District superintendent, and Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent.