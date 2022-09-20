During Sussex County Council meeting on Sept. 20, Council President Michael H. Vincent presented the Sussex Tech Adult Division with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 Adult Education & Literacy Week in Sussex County.
The proclamation, signed by Vincent, noted that 20 percent of Delaware adults read below the third-grade level and another 35 percent of Delaware adults read below a sixth-grade reading level.
Adult education programs are designed to contribute to solving those challenges by helping adults achieve basic skills and to get prepared for careers and college.