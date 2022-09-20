Adult Education proclamation

Sussex County officials present Sussex Tech Adult Education Division representatives with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 as Adult Education & Literacy Week in the county. Pictured, from left, are: front row, Sussex Tech Adult Education Supervisor Kelly Whaley, Groves graduate Rebecka Steiner, GED Student Sandra Reed, Adult Education secretary Corinna McAllister, Adult Education Project Coordinator Michele Cathell, Adult Education GED/ESL Coordinator Kim Banks; and, back row, Kevin Carson, Sussex Technical School District superintendent, and Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

During Sussex County Council meeting on Sept. 20, Council President Michael H. Vincent presented the Sussex Tech Adult Division with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 Adult Education & Literacy Week in Sussex County.

The proclamation, signed by Vincent, noted that 20 percent of Delaware adults read below the third-grade level and another 35 percent of Delaware adults read below a sixth-grade reading level.

Adult education programs are designed to contribute to solving those challenges by helping adults achieve basic skills and to get prepared for careers and college.