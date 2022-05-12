Ribbons have been placed on winning works of art now on display at the Selbyville Public Library. The works were created by students who attend area schools, and winners will be announced during a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
The annual Youth Art Show, presented by the Selbyville Community Club, will remain on display through the end of the month.
“Ribbons are on. The teachers are notifying the parents. People can wander through the library as they gather books and enjoy art by our local students. We had four judges who used a rubric, so there was certain criteria they used for the judging,” Jackie Bates, a Community Club member who organized the show, told the Coastal Point this week.
Awards will be presented in the main meeting room, but the entire library is filled with works by students of all ages and in all grades.
“Members of the Community Club who helped hang them just couldn’t believe the talent that is here in this little community. It’s extraordinary what teachers can pull from children. They are quite nice. There’s a lot of reflection of time at home, from the high school students, which is what our culture is all about, reflecting emotions during certain events. I think the public will find it overwhelming,” Bates said.
Library Director Kelly Kline said patrons are stopping to look at the works of art.
“Everyone is just ‘Wow.’ We say every year it’s the best we have ever seen, and every year it’s true,” she said.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The library will also be open on May 21 during the awards ceremony.
The show features sculptures, photographs, collages and works in charcoal, pastels and oil paint by students from schools including Indian River High School, Selbyville Middle School, Showell Elementary School and Southern Delaware School of Arts, and home-schooled children.
“Some of the works are fabulous. This may be a rural community, but we have talent as good as any city. Art is a freedom. Art is a movement. It’s a recording of culture, a recording of feelings. The kids pick up on that. … The kids do it for only reason, to have their art displayed. Our club, over the years, has given a little monetary support. It varies in the amount. High school students receive larger prizes,” Bates said.
The Selbyville Community Club, an affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, started the show, a national art education event, in 2004 at the behest of late member Lucille Creel.