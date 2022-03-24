Kaitlyn Kopf, 13, who is a student at Selbyville Middle School, has won the Delaware State Business Professionals of America’s (BPA’s) top honors for its extemporaneous speech competition. She will advance to the National Leadership Conference of the BPA on May 4-7 in Dallas, Texas.
BPA is the largest career and technical training student organization dedicated to students anticipating careers in business or management, with more than 45,000 members nationwide. At the national leadership event, students will hear from leading business speakers, network with BPA student leaders and compete for prizes.
“The club has had an impact on me in a way that makes me want to have a future in business or public speaking,” said the eighth-grader from Ocean View.
Kopf placed first in extemporaneous speech after having only 10 minutes to prepare a talk on several business subjects.
“My first topic in the qualifying rounds was ‘How communication in the business world is helpful,’” said Kopf. “My second topic for the final rounds was ‘How to balance a healthy work and personal lifestyle.’”
She explained that judges provide a topic, allow competitors just 10 minutes to prepare their remarks, permit them three index cards for notes and then have them deliver the speech — which must be between 2 and 4 minutes in length.
“I am very proud of her,” said Matt Schifano, business education teacher at Selbyville Middle School. “She’s better-spoken than many adults!”
The club advisor said that Selbyville competed against all middle schools in the state, including charter and private schools from northern Delaware towns. He said Kopf made the preliminary state leadership conference and then went onward to win first among all competitors in extemporaneous speech.
Selbyville Middle School and the BPA club will host a bake-sale fundraiser to help defray travel expenses to Dallas, on March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hocker’s Super Center in Clarksville. Kopf will be on-hand, wearing her state championship medal.