Free lunches continue to be offered Monday through Friday at noon at the Selbyville Public Library, as part of the federally funded Summer Eats program.
Anyone 18 or younger is welcome to go to the library and have lunch, until selections are gone, usually by around 1 p.m.
Some meals are hot, and others are served cold, and all are delivered by the Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown. Library staff sets up tables for the meals, which must be eaten at the library.
One recent meal consisted of a fish taco with strawberry raisins, tortilla and milk.
During the summers of 2020 and 2021, 1,732 meals were served each year, with the average age of those attending being 7 or 8, Library Director Kelly Kline said.
“This is an important service. Even if we had 100 kids, it’s still worth it to us. If it means a kid has access to a meal, that’s great. It’s not just for people who are having hardships. It’s convenience, as well. It’s for those who are passing through the library or just in town during the lunch time. It’s an incentive to stop into the library,” Kline said.
“The Summer Eats program is a community effort, and it’s an element of the program that is really fulfilling. We are always so grateful to the community members and establishments and organizations that help make this program successful each year. They are looking for foods that are healthy and fun, from bottled water to store-bought items that are individually packaged,” Kline said.
The program began in 2015 and will end when school starts for the 2022-2023 school year.
Library programs are planned around meal time, and have included the juggler Cascading Carlos and a magician. For more information, see the events calendar at www.selbyvillelibrary.org.
Some churches and local restaurants have donated to the program and donations of money and prepackaged foods are being accepted from the public. To contribute, call the library at (302) 436-8195 or e-mail Kline at kelly.kline@lib.de.us.