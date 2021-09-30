It is a real coup for a school that infuses academics with the arts to win a National Blue Ribbon School designation, and to do so during a global pandemic. Creative adaptation, accommodating new online learning environments, and teachers and staff really joining together to ensure the arts were not lost in the rigors of academic training is all a credit to Southern Delaware School of the Arts.
“It’s a really big deal to earn this National Blue Ribbon School designation, as one of only three schools in Delaware for 2021,” said Principal Travis Bower of the Selbyville school, which teaches children from kindergarten through 8th grade. “I know our staff did a great job throughout the entire pandemic to really teach the whole child.”
SDSA was a winner in the exemplary high-performing schools category for its ability to balance the curriculum.
Indian River School District Superintendent Jay T. Owens stated, “The distinction is a high honor and testament to the hard work and dedication of the SDSA students, staff and community.”
“SDSA is the epitome of arts education,” said Bower. “It speaks volumes to me that the arts were in the forefront of everything we focused on” last year. “It is really a breath of fresh air” during a challenging time period of COVID-19, he said.
Bower described how teachers adapted, including the Visual Arts teaching staff offering online learning and creative kits in both synchronous and asynchronous learning modes.
“Our Visual Arts team basically provided all of the supplies,” he said. “Our Performance Arts team kept the bands going, and we hosted concerts from peoples’ homes over Zoom. You cannot imagine the beauty of our students performing their dance recitals in their living rooms!”
“I am humbled and proud to be the principal here, and the arts are thriving at SDSA,” he noted.
Family Literacy Night planned
SDSA will host Family Literacy Night on Oct. 14. The school has launched its “one book initiative” to bring students, families and the community together. The book this time is the New York Times bestseller “Fish in a Tree” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. It’s the story of a young girl with a secret.
“The book is about celebrating our differences,” said Bower. “And that is what we are all about here at SDSA!”
SDSA will also have local artists sharing their work at the Literacy Night event.