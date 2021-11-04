The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will host a virtual Town Hall, “Student Voices Matter: Racial Dynamics in School,” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
A panel of current and recently graduated students from across the state will explore the current status of racial dynamics in Delaware public schools, based on the students’ real-life experiences. The discussion will center on what school administrators and faculty are doing to improve racial dynamics and what challenges remain, the implications of having a faculty that reflects the diversity of the student body, the importance of teaching a more complete version of American history, as well as other issues that are on the minds of students today.
To register for the program, go to https://sdarjstudentvoices.eventbrite.com, or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.