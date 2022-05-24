The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) recently announced that their Education & Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for the newly initiated Paraprofessional Scholarship Program. SDARJ will award $500 scholarships to selected Sussex County paraprofessionals who are currently working toward professional educator certification. The deadline for submitting an application is July 15.
To be eligible for a scholarship award, the applicant must identify as Black and/or African American and must have completed some of the required coursework for teacher certification during the 2021-2022 academic year. Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of demonstrated commitment to racial justice and equity in education, as well as on their intention to pursue a teaching career within Sussex County.
The aim of the scholarship program is to promote a more diverse faculty in Sussex County schools. Requests for the application form or questions about the scholarship program should be addressed to sdarj.educmte@gmail.com.