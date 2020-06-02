The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) is awarding $500 scholarships to 13 Sussex County graduating seniors for the 2020-2021 academic year. The awards are based on demonstrated concern for furthering racial understanding and justice, as well as on citizenship and service in the school community.
Recipients of the Charlotte King scholarship are Madeline Betts (Cape Henlopen High School), Dania Cannon (Cape Henlopen High School), Taylor Dade Cape Henlopen High School), Marley Fishburn (Seaford Senior High School), Xavier Hayes (Woodbridge High School), Lauren Holladay (Laurel High School), Lola Messick (Cape Henlopen High School), Danielle Morelli (Delmar Senior High), Francisco Narvaes (Cape Henlopen High School), Bethany Pasmore (Sussex Technical High School), Alexander Reyes (Sussex Academy High School), Rimmon Shoukat (Woodbridge High School) and Madison Vogel (Sussex Technical High School).
“The purpose of our scholarship program is to lend support to students who understand that racial justice requires a commitment to community involvement and action,” said Gwendolyn Miller, chair of the SDARJ Education Committee. Each of the applicants submitted either an essay or a work of art on the theme “A Just World.” The winning applications included essays, paintings, poetry and photography.
The Charlotte King Scholarship program depends entirely on individual contributions. Since inception of the program in 2019, the number of applications from students attending Sussex County high schools has doubled.
SDARJ is a non-partisan organization educating, informing, and advocating for racial justice, equality and fair opportunity. The organization’s vision is to end racism and its corrosive consequences. For more information about the scholarship program and the Alliance’s other activities, go to sdarj.org.