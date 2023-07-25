Nevada Scott of Millsboro recently graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) with a bachelor’s degree in medical illustration.
Some 4,800 degrees were conferred in the 2022-2023 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. RIT’s academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Thomas Zurbuchen, astrophysicist and the longest continually serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate in NASA’s history.
