Aniya Harmon, 18 — a 2023 graduate of Sussex Central High School whose breast was exposed when an altercation occurred in the school hallway on May 17 and was captured on surveillance video, then shared with faculty — has filed a lawsuit against then-Principal Bradley Layfield and then-Assistant Principal Matthew Jones, claiming psychological abuse, among other charges.
Harmon is represented by the Emeke Igwe Law Firm of Philadelphia and Wilmington. Igwe was an assistant district attorney, who graduated from the University of Delaware, Temple and Widener University law school, before founding his firm. Attorney Raj Srivatsan, who practices in Delaware, including in Wilmington and New Castle County, has been assigned the case, with partner Igwe himself representing, and the lawsuit seeking punitive legal damages has been filed in Delaware Superior Court.
“Aniya is a very responsible young woman,” said Srivatsan. “She wants the behavior in the IRSD to change and wants to stand up for herself and for the other children at Sussex Central and throughout the district.”
“Indian River needs to comport to a higher standard and to protect these students,” said the attorney.
Both Layfield and Jones have been on paid administrative leave from the Indian River School District since May 22. Layfield did not respond to a request for comment on the new personal lawsuit. His attorney, Thomas Neuberger, released a statement on Aug. 21 from Layfield, defending his honor and his “good name.” Following the lawsuit filed against his client on Tuesday in Superior Court, Neuberger said Layfield was not responsible for a social media meme that appears to use the image from the surveillance video.
“It’s a misplaced legal claim” against Layfield, Neuberger told the Delaware News Journal this week.
The meme was allegedly created by Jones, who apparently superimposed singer Janet Jackson’s face over Harmon’s, along with the screen capture from video of Harmon’s exposed breast and then sent the meme to other faculty members as a joke. (Jackson’s breast was infamously exposed during a Super Bowl halftime show while she was dancing with Justin Timberlake.)
“The children are our future,” said Srivatsan, who noted that Harmon was not involved in the altercation, other than to ask another student to keep quiet in the hallways. “We need to stand up for our children, and people in the district need to be made aware of this behavior.”
“We have to protect these students,” said the attorney. “Aniya is a happy person by nature. She is not vindictive but wants to ensure real change will occur within the school system.”
“The criminal investigation against these Sussex Central administrators is still under way, and charges against them have not been filed yet,” said Srivatsan. “But we expect they will be charged.”
Layfield admitted in his statement that he shared the surveillance footage with other staff as a safety precaution and to get to the bottom of the altercation. The complaint filed suggests that the meme and the images of Harmon’s breast were shared broadly.
“IRSD needs to have confidence in its administrators and school officials,” said Srivatsan.
Harmon returned to SCHS on May 19, and then learned about the meme and the joke circulating through the high school. She graduated with the rest of her senior class.
The lawsuit states that the circulation of the video and the meme were meant to cause harm to Harmon.
Layfield’s and Jones’ conduct “was intentional and/or malicious,” according to the lawsuit, which states that the pain and suffering inflicted on Harmon includes “anxiety, depression, embarrassment and emotional distress.” The suit alleges invasion of privacy, conspiracy and intentional inflicting of emotional distress.
Her attorney said the exposure and shaming was “psychological abuse of a student.” Srivatsan is asking for punitive damages against the administrators.