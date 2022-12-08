At the most recent Indian River School District Board of Education meeting, school officials praised the groundbreaking for the new $148 million Sussex Central High School, and approved the design plans and base project funding. However, the initial school building will move forward without enough money for a gymnasium and incomplete funds for a proposed science wing, both of which are still considered construction bidder “options.”
“In regard to the SCHS gymnasium and science wing issue, we will know more once the bids for construction Bid Pack B are opened on Dec. 6,” said IRSD representatives in a statement to the Coastal Point.
IRSD school officials were to have received competitive bids from construction teams on Tuesday, the deadline for bidding the job.
“It is extremely important that the base bid package, which is the most important part of the building project, come in at or near budget so the contracts can be approved by the Board of Education in December and the project can stay on schedule for a September 2025 completion date,” said IRSD officials. That budgeted amount is $148 million. “Therefore, the main gymnasium, science wing and a few other options were designated as ‘alternates’ and not part of the base bid package.”
“It is obviously our hope that the bids we receive on the project will allow for construction of both the base bid items and the alternates,” and the district is hoping to save costs through the competitive bid process. “However, if the alternates can’t be funded, we will move forward with the base bid items and pursue other means of funding the alternate items. These options could include additional market [voter] pressure [for] funding from the State, but it’s premature to speculate on that possibility at this time.”
“Our science wing is only going to be partially funded,” lamented Board of Education President Rodney Layfield during the school board meeting. “We are not able to have all of the labs and [science teaching] items we wanted in our original budget.”
“We have been good stewards of the public money, and we are under budget with [the Howard T.] Ennis building,” said Layfield. “We will do the same thing with Sussex Central. Everyone I talked to is shocked. Right now, the high school doesn’t have a gym, as we are breaking ground.”
“I am not sure the media is covering the gap between our bonds and the budget, and the need to close this gap,” said Layfield directly to reporters. “That [gap] is what we are faced with on the budget increase for construction of the school,” he said. “We are short going into building this school without the public or private funds” required. “The land for the school is now cleared.”
“The Ennis school construction is on schedule and really shaping up,” said Jay Owens, IRSD superintendent. “There are only three weeks until completion, and Dec. 9 we will get our furniture. By Dec. 17, we will have our room panels and all of our room equipment.”
“I want to thank Mr. [Joe] Booth and Tammy Smith for the transition plans and the ability to make a clean transition from the old school to the new [Ennis] school. We will schedule a ribbon-cutting. The month of December is busy for the teachers during the transition, so I propose a ribbon-cutting in January,” said Owens, when the students and teachers are in the new space.
R.W. Johnson & Sons has had crews at Ennis, on the building site across the street from the current SCHS site, for 10 hours a day, plus Saturdays, to get the Howard T. Ennis school ready for the Jan. 3, 2023, completion deadline and transferring students, said the superintendent.