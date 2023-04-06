The $148 million construction cost of the Sussex Central High School in Georgetown already hits its first major roadblock when architects and bidders neglected to estimate costs of the front entrance of the new high school. That’s a $400,000 change order and cost overrun for a school construction that is already about $20 million short of its funding goal targets.
The Indian River School District heard the troubling news of the cost overrun to complete the high school front public entrance at the Board of Education meeting last Monday evening at IRHS. Builders offered a creative solution for entranceways, which means the actual budget shortfall may be only $250,000 if implemented. The bidders adhered to a process called “value engineering” in offering best practices and building materials at the lowest possible price.
Rodney Layfield told the architects from ABHA and the builders from R.Y. Johnson and Sons that these early surprises right after groundbreaking were not acceptable. “This is the nose on the face of the building,” he said about the entrance. “This is a cost over-run area where we may have a nearly $400,000 to $500,000 front entrance requirement we were not expecting.”
“This is an expensive error,” said Layfield. “Howard T. Ennis school went smoothly, and our construction planning went well over there. SCHS is such a big project to have a stumbling block on the project right out of the gate. It’s an error, and we can recover; but it is hard to manage right up front.”
“We would have been building a building that had no plans for an entrance,” said James Fritz, school board of education member, incredulously.
The engineers agreed that they had not provided the proper schematics in the bid pack and the reason for the budget shortfall is something called crenellations. These are typical features found in defensive architecture, like a castle, in which there is the cutting of crenels or rectangular gaps in the entrance way and are viewed as a fortification of the building.
“This throwing in of the crenellation work is an extra decoration and I have to ask why we need it,” said Donald Hattier who helps chair the IRSD finance committee. “We might end saving a few hundred thousand for the wrong reason (by accepting the compromise). “I am grateful somebody brought this up. Every person who looked at this plan to create a bid all came to the same conclusion — and they did not consider the front entrance. Something was wrong with the wording in the RFP.”
“Every bidder read it the same way,” added Fritz, forgetting to add the stone cutting.
“You have been in the business too long,” scolded Leolga T. Wright, vice president of the board who has served on IRSD’s board of education more than 10 years.
“Contingency money is still taxpayer money,” said Wright. “This is an error, and the district should not bear this cost. This is the front of the school. The side where the public comes in.”
“There is something like $530,000 some dollars in cost overruns already and we are pushing it back to $250,000 (through a creative builder solution); but we are still spending somebody else’s money. We are over a barrel, and we have to pay it now,” she said.
“This should not cost us and the taxpayers money unnecessarily.”
Hattier remembered change orders with the original building of IRHS. “We had $50,000 change orders every time the school board was meeting,” he remembered. “The number of change orders we are seeing with this school are minimal in comparison,” said Hattier.
“Going forward we can try to meet all the commitments we stated” in the referendum to fund SCHS, Hattier said.