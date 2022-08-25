Students, the state Board of Education and local school districts, including the Indian River School District, have some catching-up to do as grades and proficiency test scores prove resistant to recovery after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While last year’s math and English testing scores rose slightly higher, there is still room for improvement in bringing testing levels back above the 50th percentile level after the pandemic.
Statewide assessment results for the 2021-2022 school year reinforce the continuing need to provide additional supports and learning time to students in response to COVID-19 school building closures and absences from school. The tests may also indicate that remote or hybrid learning models took a toll on students’ testing ability.
In the IRSD, for English language arts, 42 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level. In mathematics, 30 percent of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above their grade’s proficiency level.
Although the percentage of students who scored proficient is higher than in 2020-2021, making a direct comparison is not appropriate, officials said, because of lower participation rates in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19.
IRSD officials quickly responded to the proficiency testing, saying “Our district leadership team met with our school administrators to review the statewide assessment results. Principals will be meeting with their school teams to analyze the results and develop action steps to improve academic outcomes for all students. Through the use of federal Elementary & Secondary Emergency Relief funds (ESSER II and ESSER III), we were able to provide summer learning opportunities the past two years for our students and have hired additional teaching staff to offer increased academic supports to our students during the school day.”
“Through the use of our Targeted Intervention Support System (TISS), student data is monitored at frequent intervals throughout the school year to ensure targeted academic interventions are provided and monitored for identified students,” noted IRSD.
“Providing educational opportunities this summer has been a priority because we know students are continuing to recover from pandemic-related unfinished learning,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “Recovery doesn’t happen overnight, and our educators are committed to continuing to meet students where they are to provide them the supports and learning time they need to succeed.”
ESSER II and ESSER III funding will allow for our schools and districts to use targeted interventions and institute system changes designed to address the needs of all students, especially those kids who need it most, noted IRSD officials.
For high-school statewide assessment, Delaware uses the SAT, administered during the school day, generally in students’ 11th-grade year. In 2022, Delaware moved from a paper-and-pencil exam to an online assessment (grade 3-8 assessments previously were online). Statewide, 47 percent of students scored proficient or higher in the reading test, 24 percent in math and 38 percent on the essay portion.
In science, Delaware tests in grades 5 and 8, and in high school biology. The 2021-2022 scores show 21 percent of fifth-graders, 17 percent of eighth-graders and 26 percent of high-school biology students as scoring proficient or higher.
Social studies is assessed in grades 5, 7 and 11. Statewide for 2021-2022, 32 percent of fourth-graders, 29 percent of seventh-graders and 24 percent of 11th-graders scored at or above the proficient level.
Delaware administers an alternative assessment for students with significant cognitive disabilities. The state moved to a new assessment model in 2022. Find more information on this assessment, as well as the ACCESS English language proficiency at assessment https://data.delaware.gov/browse?category=Education.
Families received their student reports in the mail last month, providing information on their children’s learning progress. Educators received the results a few weeks after the students were tested.
“These assessment results help everyone from the classroom educator to policymakers better understand student learning and needs, and they will provide important guidance to us as we plan how to best support our students in the new school year,” Holodick said.