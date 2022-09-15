The Indian River School District had incredible foresight, by all accounts, to launch a constable and school resource officer program in 2013, almost 10 years ago. Now, the constable program is being expanded and new school resource officers are being sworn in. And the Town of Ocean View is holding a town council vote this week to act on Police Chief Ken McLaughlin’s recommendation to make the school resource officer position permanent and full-time.
The Indian River School District Board of Education is also considering that request to ensure continuity of an active-duty police officer for the local elementary school.
Preston A. Lewis is the administrator of student services within the IRSD system and is in charge of safety and discipline.
“I try to preach to our constables, when we have training, that you must be alert every day. We could have a ‘bad day’ every or any day of the week.”
The district is not immune to at least the threat of violence.
“We have had no major issues,” said Lewis of school violence. “We had a series of bomb threats early in my tenure, and we have had to do new approaches to school reunification during emergencies. It all went well.”
Constable Doug Messeck spent 31 years as natural-resources police officer before his retirement and, after a two-month summer break, was back on the job this week, now as a new constable at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. He was seen patrolling the perimeter of the elementary school twice on his first week as constable.
“My son is a teacher, and he attended IRSD schools and Indian River, and I also have an eighth-grader in Millsboro Elementary,” said Messeck. So he takes his job very personally.
Messeck said he has known McLaughlin for more than 30 years, since 1990, when they were finishing the police academy together. It was an easy conversation to bring Messeck aboard.
“It’s a shame we have to be here. But I am very happy to support this community working with staff and these students,” said Messeck. “These are new times, and I’m here to keep everyone safe for our schools.”
Messeck added that McLaughlin had temporarily assigned Ocean View Sgt. Rhys Bradshaw as resource officer at Lord Baltimore, pending the council decision to make a permanent school resource officer available.
“We are their friends, and we provide counsel for these kids,” said Messeck. “I have already identified those kids who are a little bit afraid of their first week of school, and [have been] trying to reassure them.”
Messeck agreed that the job requires patience and said a retired law-enforcement officer is the perfect model for the constable position.
“We have all of the vinegar out of our systems already.”
The IRSD board is now talking about a second reading of current school policy on the use of force by these officers.
“Current policy is that deadly force may be used in active-shooter situations,” said Lewis. “Deadly force is available to uniformed officers where there is risk of serious injury.”
“The current safety policy review is to make sure everyone understands: ‘What are the restrictions and what can they do?’ ‘When can they exhibit a gun?’ This is a policy that was adopted a long time ago — back in 2013 — and while we were ahead of the schedule, we want to be sure we are current.”
“We review the safety policy every three years,” said Lewis. “We reach out to legal, in case we might have missed something. We want to be in line with legal and guidelines in the state of Delaware. This time around, there are only some minor revisions and editorial changes.”
Parents interested in the constable and gun-safety policy may look on the IRSD website for more information.
“You have to stop the threat to the kids,” said Lewis. “That has been in our training since day one. I am retired law-enforcement, and I understand you must go to and disable the threat.”
“It used to be you would contain and wait for a SWAT team,” said Lewis. “If you have an immediate threat, you need to go to that threat. They would be our first-responders.”
As for personnel, Lewis indicated that IRSD is staying with the retired-officer formula for human resources.
“We are filling the constable slots now,” he said. “We are looking to add some substitutes, if there are law-enforcement people interested.”
“I am working hard on filling these roles,” said Lewis. “Chief McLaughlin is asking to have IRSD fund a school resource officer to be at Lord Baltimore, and that is still in conversation. It would be one of his officers.”
Lewis said he was with the Delaware State Police for 22 years.
“I retired 2012, and I got the position of administrator of school services here at IRSD. In 2013, in talking with IRSD and the Board of Education, we wanted to add another layer of protection, and the constable program was started.”
“Our constables all have at least 20 years of a successful law-enforcement career, and we have been very fortunate to employ many great officers,” said Lewis. “These kids love their constables.”
That love is something Constable Messeck is experiencing in his first week.
“I am always out there checking with our officers — it is my main focus,” added Lewis. “I oversee school discipline within IRSD. I see how these guys react to the constables,” and it keeps the peace, he said.