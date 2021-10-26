Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing is inviting those interested in entering the field of nursing to attend the school’s semi-annual Open House on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Alison Watson, EdD, MSN, RN, admissions chairperson, will be conducting information sessions every 30 minutes (5:30 p.m. is the last session) to discuss educational opportunities at the School of Nursing for those interested in the two-year, four-semester curriculum that begins each August. Representatives from the University of Delaware will also be available. The school is located behind the Emergency Department on Beebe’s Lewes campus.
The School of Nursing’s program is known for offering comprehensive nursing education, providing education in basic nursing concepts, advanced technology and critical care nursing. The curriculum provides optimal hands-on clinical experience that is more accessible due to the proximity of the hospital. The new School of Nursing building, with state-of-the-art classrooms and simulation labs, opened in July of 2015. Additional classroom and simulation labs opened in September 2021, just in time for the school’s 100-year anniversary.
The School of Nursing was the only hospital-based nursing diploma program to be chosen as a 2021 Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. The school shares the accolade with schools including Duke University, the University of Florida, Emory University and the University of North Carolina.
Upon completion of the nursing program, graduates are deemed well-prepared for RN licensure and entry-level nursing practice. Articulation agreements with the University of Delaware and Wilmington University facilitate the students’ opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s degree and/or a master’s degree. A BSN can be obtained in as little as one additional year with the University of Delaware.
Prerequisite college courses are required prior to enrollment in the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing program. The school’s partnership with the University of Delaware Associate in Arts Program allows qualified students to take their prerequisite courses through the University of Delaware’s AAP program. The pathway will enable the student to simultaneously earn their diploma in nursing as well as their associate degree and ultimately their baccalaureate degree. Candidates may be eligible for funding in their first year of the associate’s program.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The diploma in Professional Nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates. The School of Nursing graduating class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 100 percent, and the school was named the No. 1 nursing school in Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org.
For more information or any questions, call the School of Nursing at (302) 645-3251. All attendees must adhere to Beebe Healthcare policies and are required to wear masks when indoors.