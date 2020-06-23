Recipients of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club scholarships for School of Nursing students this year are, front row, from left, Beth Owens, Bridgette Blatzheim and Lea Mueller. Also pictured, from left, in the back row, are: George Jarvis, president, Lewes-Rehoboth Rotarty; Tracy Bell, program coordinator at Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing; Georgiann Deist, Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary scholarship chair; Diane Barlow, Beebe Medical Foundation; and Chuck Ward, president-elect, Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary.