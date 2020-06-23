The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced this week that Bridgette Blatzheim of Dagsboro, Beth Owens of Milton and Lea Mueller of Middletown are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships presented by the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club.
The scholarships are awarded to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students who have completed the first year of nursing and are ranked in the top three academically in the class.
The scholarships for Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students and students at local high schools are generated primarily by proceeds from the club’s annual Flags For Heroes Memorial Day presentation at Cape Henlopen High School, publication of the “Great Walks & Trails in Sussex County” guidebook and chicken barbecues held at the Rotary Pavilion in Otis Smith Park in Lewes.
The scholarships are named in honor of late Rotarians Ed Moore, Sam Eschenbach and Dr. William Gallery.