Eight Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students have been given scholarship funding thanks to the Irene P. Sorbara Charitable Foundation.
The foundation was established by Irene P. Sorbara to be award a scholarship to a resident of Sussex County who is pursuing a post-secondary education in the field of nursing or teaching. Sorbara was born in Lewes in 1938 and died in 2007. She spent all her 30-year career as an elementary-school teacher in Rehoboth Beach.
A Board of Governors makes the decision as to which institutions will receive the annual awards. Each awarded institution chooses the recipient(s) based on criteria including:
- Being a Sussex County resident;
- Being eligible for a student loan but not a Pell Grant; and
- Having a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
The scholarship is available and awarded as directed by the Board of Governors. The scholarship funds can be used for tuition and costs directly related to school expenses.
Among the students who were awarded scholarship monies from the School of Nursing are: Kayleigh Synnestvedt or Lewes, Abigail Derrickson of Lewes, Elyssia Gonzalez of Laurel, Emily Joynt of Lewes, Michelle Littleton of Lincoln, Hayley McCabe of Millsboro, Vicky Murat of Seaford and Sheena Stevenson of Millsboro.