Members of the School of Nursing’s Class of 2020, pictured here in 2019, include, from left: Tara Steele, Shalon Ferguson, Tara Holstein, Lucy Monigle, Jennifer Schroeder, Megan Kelly, Florangel Sandoval, Taylor White, Lauren Carter, Alexis Leskovac, Mary Bane, Lauren Engleman, Anna Nutter, Teryn Green, Quincey Book, Kelsi Warrington, Eric Tipton, Amanda Smith, Mariah Little, Melissa Boyko, Garbriella Grebe, Melissa Woody, Gabrielle Fazio, Matteline Fagan, Minerva Rubio, Amanda Wilkins, Kerry Carr, Ashley Riendeau and Kristen Cisar.