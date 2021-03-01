The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare has announced the recipients of the Louise Jarmon Hopkinson Scholarship.
The senior student recipient this year is Bridgette Blatzheim of Dagsboro.
The first-year student recipient this year is Amaya Wright of Milford.
Louise Jarmon Hopkinson was a 1932 graduate of the School of Nursing. She served in the Army Nurse corps and as a private-duty nurse at Beebe for many years.
A bequest from the Hopkinson estate provides a merit scholarship award for the spring semester to a first-year student and to a senior student at the School of Nursing. The scholarship is based on the students’ academic performance and is awarded to the first-year student and the senior student with the highest academic averages at the School of Nursing. The scholarship is managed through Beebe Medical Foundation.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum; qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.
The School of Nursing graduating class of 2020 recently achieved a pass rate of 100 percent, and the school was named the No. 1 nursing school in Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org. For more information on the School of Nursing, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/school-nursing.