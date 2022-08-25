By Mike Smith
Staff Reporter
With U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding and pandemic governmental family support funding expiring in June, it’s now once again incumbent on parents to either pay for school lunch programs this fall or apply for a waiver for free or reduced lunch. The good news is that school nutrition and meals programs will remain the same price, though there is a small increase for teachers and administrators.
The Indian River School District’s Nutrition Services staff recently presented three documents to the IRSD Board of Education, pertaining to nutritional programs. The USDA non-food program for a la carte sales and a new foods calculator were offered to the board to create the correct cost basis. There is no increased cost in breakfast or lunch for IRSD kids for the 18th straight year.
“The IRSD nutrition and food services team is to be commended for not raising rates for all these years and they have worked hard to keep the prices low and affordable for families,” said Board Member Donald T. Hattier (District 4), noting that food costs have spiraled during the current recession.
The adult prices are going up, with a small cost-of-living increase. For example, a slice of pizza will now cost an extra 10 cents for faculty.
“Nutrition is the only profit center we have within the school system where we have some control of the pricing,” said Hattier.
After pandemic-related funding for free meals expired in June, students at all IRSD schools will be required this year to pay for breakfast and lunch unless they qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program. Meals can be paid for by cash or check, or by utilizing the online Titan Family Portal at https://family.titank12.com.
Parents or guardians wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children are being encouraged to submit a Meal Benefit Form to the district Department of Nutrition Services prior to the start of the school year. The form can be accessed on the portal on the same Department of Nutrition Services website.
Clifton Toomey is the supervisor of Nutrition Services for the IRSD and has worked for the district for 16 years. He encouraged families to use the Meal Benefit Form online and said that 200 parents or guardians had already submitted a request for free or reduced-price school food service.
“If you need free or reduced lunch, you can get it, but it’s not automatic,” said Toomey. “The reduction or free meal service is based on income, and you will need to provide your information on the portal to ensure we have you family data. You don’t need to log-in or sign-up for an account — just hit the green button that says, ‘apply for meals today.’”
Toomey is in-charge of 15 cafeterias, and the IRSD employs 130 people in nutritional and food services, many of whom have been with the district for decades.
“All of our managers are back,” said Toomey. “Our cafeteria staff are the unsung heroes who really build positive relationships with the students,” he added.
Asked about some of the favorite foods for students, Toomey said the Mandarin Orange Chicken was the favorite of past school years. Of course, any chicken item for kids usually works and pizza remains a popular food item, he added.
Toomey emphasized that the nutritional services team offers salads and healthy parfaits for all students, and said those are becoming very popular.
“I did raise ice cream by 15 cents and four of the specialty food items for the kids by 10 cents,” said Toomey. However, the basic $1.10 pricing for secondary-school students for lunch remains stable and the reduced-price cost for lunch is 40 cents.
“We have kept the paid pricing out-of-pocket steady,” Toomey noted.
IRSD makes a “munchable” on-the-go luncheon option for students in elementary and middle schools. Milk is still a big part of American school children’s diet and the IRSD serves skim milk, skim chocolate milk and 2 percent milk.
During the pandemic, starting in March 2020, school food services were free to all families, and an extended federal government waiver meant no school nutritional costs for families for the entire 2021 and 2022 school years, until June 2022.
As the start of the 2022-2023 school year neared, IRSD Superintendent Jay T. Owens said, “We welcomed 90 new faculty members to IRSD and provided them with an orientation this month. There is an energy in the air for the start of school.”
“Our teacher of the year was a motivational speaker that kicked-off a couple of days of activity, and we are very excited for those new staff members to get started,” Owens reported.