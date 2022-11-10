Members of the 100 Women Who Care Southern Delaware chapter gathered at North Georgetown Elementary School in Georgetown this week to present an award of $10,000 to the School Nutrition AgriCulture (SNAC) Program. Shandra Furtado, program director, accepted the award. She was joined by Maxine Middlebrook, garden coordinator; Sarah Green, NGE principal; Corey Dietrich, NGE assistant principal; and Susan O’Doherty, SNAC board member.
The funds will go toward a STEM-based garden programming at all SNAC Garden Partner Schools, which includes Long Neck Elementary and Southern Delaware School of the Arts, as well as to support the expansion of the SNAC garden program into another Sussex County School.
In partnership with 100 Women, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, based in Minnesota, will be contributing an additional $5,000. They previously awarded matching grants to The Lighthouse for Broken Wings and What is Your Voice Inc.
The School Nutrition AgriCulture (SNAC) Program’s mission is to transform Sussex County schoolyards into vibrant outdoor classrooms and thriving ecosystems where students of all backgrounds and ethnicities have equitable access to structured hands-on STEM learning and health education. Primary themes include education equity, healthy communities, environmental connections, mindfulness and art in the garden, and long-term sustainability.
Upon news of the award, Kim Furtado, SNAC founder, reflected, “As a mother, grandmother and naturopathic doctor, I know how important good nutrition, healthy learning environments and stress management tools are. The SNAC program is very grateful to receive funding to bring more children outside — creating relationships to nature, their food and the joy of learning.”
This is the sixth round of collective giving by 100WWCSD. Teach a Person to Fish Society was the first recipient, receiving $8,130 to support their efforts to provide COVID-safe meals to the homeless. The Richard Allen Coalition in Georgetown received $8,100 to support the center’s renovation and restoration projects and the continuation of their rich historical legacy — serving as the heart of the African-American community in Sussex County.
La Esperanza, also in Georgetown, was awarded $9,655 to support immigrants on their pathway to citizenship, integration and success, through their DOJ-accredited immigration counseling services. Lighthouse for Broken Wings received $10,500, with an additional grant award of $4,650 from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to support their mission of helping those without housing regain their status in the community.
Last June, What is Your Voice received $10,651, again with $5,000 in matching funds from Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, to address domestic violence in Sussex County.
The organization’s members each commit to donating $100 to the local non-profit selected at each quarterly meeting. Local businesses are encouraged to partner in the initiative through matching funds. Participating businesses to date include Mariachi, SoDel Concepts and Irish Eyes.