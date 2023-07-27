The Indian River School District has spent nearly $15 million this year for both large capital expenses — such as building a new high school and a new school for special-needs students — and for smaller capital expenses, including a recently approved new wrestling room for Indian River High School.
In major capital improvements, the IRSD has paid out $11 million in the past year. A total of $4.7 million for minor capital work was expended last year, according to IRSD officials.
The financial expenditures leave just $225,000 in the Small Capital Expense checkbook until new taxpayer funds are received in the fall. The total remaining student activity funding balance is $339,000.
To fund the new wrestling room at IRHS, the board of education agreed on Monday night, July 24, that it will split the cost between minor capital funds and student activity funds. Tri-State is the vendor for the flooring and $32,000 retrofit. The bid includes $126,000 for new exercise equipment, such as treadmills and weight machines, and Opti-fit was the other winning bidder.
“The renovations to the flooring and new equipment can be funded with minor cap,” said Tammy Smith, director of business and school finance for the district. The total budget is $158,000.
Joe Booth, supervisor of buildings and grounds, presented the plans, along with bids for the wrestling room. IRHS Principal Mike Williams had requested a new facility for student-athletes. Booth said construction could continue through the fall semester.
Since the new minor capital expense funding will not be available until November and December, noted Board Member James Fritz, work could be completed this fall and the new wrestling room would be available at the beginning of 2024.
Booth said, “We could make that work, as long as there is no further disruption to learning.”
Fritz noted, “Tax dollars will start flowing in September and will replenish about $180,000 of these capital funds.”
On the Sussex Central High School building, construction of which is in full swing, 27 change orders have been written, and most have required board approval. The masonry at the front of SCHS will be an additional $173,000 for Wilson Masonry, which required and received board approval. The original design of the entrance was left out of the bidder’s scope of work. It is designed as enhanced baffling but now it will be “reduced” to $273,000.
“We only had prior approval on $100,000 for this design change, and that is why we have to go with requesting the new funding,” said Booth.
Board Member Donald Hattier said he is “happy we figured this out now, rather than later.” He made the motion to approve.
“A second crane is now going on-site for the gym trusses at the high school,” said IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens. “The team is working on the connections to the existing high school. And work will begin work on the third-floor sections.”
“Howard T. Ennis construction of the greenhouse is also under way, and more landscaping is being completed,” noted Owens of the second major building project being finalized, just across the street from SCHS.
Buildings & Grounds Committee liaison Fritz added of the committee review, “We met on July 10, and much of the work and voting was completed then. We reviewed Howard T. Ennis on the construction update and agreed the greenhouse would start in August.”
For SCHS, the concrete foundation is 90 percent complete and structural steel beam areas are up and erected, according to Fritz.
“Exterior stud work is also slated to begin soon,” he said.
He also provided a lead-pipe testing update: “We are replacing sink faucets with a triple alloy at Millsboro Elementary and other pipes at SCHS and at East Millsboro and George Carver.” School buildings in the Georgetown-Millsboro area seemed to be the hardest-hit with the lead-pipe discoveries.
Indian River Education Association (IREA) representative Blair Caitlin Brown, who teaches at the Southern Delaware School for the Arts welcomed the recently elected Ivan Neal to the board of education and thanked him for his role on the board. She provided the teachers’ union’s congratulations to Leolga Wright and Jim Fritz on their new leadership positions on the IRSD board, with Wright now serving as president and Fritz as vice president.
“We are doing a great deal of healthcare and self-care over the summer months,” reported Brown of teachers’ lives over the summer. While the teachers are all anxious to get back to school, Brown added, “Don’t cut us short — but we are excited to get back to school.”
Owens reported, “We had our two-day administrative retreat for principals and assistant principals. We got some great training and spoke with our constables and SROs about school safety. We also looked at school discipline and are including more focus on it next year. It is exhausting work,” he said of the preparation work, “but the administrators are also ready to start fresh for the new school year.”