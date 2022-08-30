Public information sessions regarding school choice for the 2023-2024 school year will be conducted at each IRSD school during open-house sessions in August and September. Representatives from each district school will be on hand to greet parents, answer questions and provide information about their schools.
The full open-house schedule is available on the district website at irsd.net and on its Facebook page. Note that most schools will be hosting multiple open houses catering to different grade levels.
The deadline to submit school choice applications for the 2023-2024 school year is Jan. 11, 2023. Applications will be available after Nov. 7.
For more information, contact the district office at (302) 436-1000.