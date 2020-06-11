Delaware has rescheduled all school board elections for Tuesday, July 21, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Also this year, all voters are allowed to use absentee ballots, in a effort to help slow the virus.
Only some residents of the Indian River School District will have a contested election in which to vote, since the IRSD is split into five representative districts.
Due to the current state-of-emergency, all voters are permitted to vote by absentee ballot by checking the reason “I am sick, or physically disabled” on the ballot form, including those who are practicing self-quarantining or social distancing due to COVID-19.
Absentee voting is a two-part process. Voters must first submit affidavits before an absentee ballot will be mailed out. That paperwork can be found online at https://de.gov/schabsvote or by calling the Sussex County Department of Elections at (302) 856-5367.
Or they can show up to the polls (usually two or three local schools) on July 21, where social distancing will likely still be required.
The COVID-19 coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread even when people don’t show symptoms, and it is particularly dangerous to older or people with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure or immune disorders.
Despite the state beginning Phase 2 of its reopening process on June 15, vulnerable people, their caretakers and other close contacts may still be choosing to avoid possible exposure by remaining at home. To ensure that doesn’t prevent people from voting, even if they’re not sick, the State has made it easier for people to vote by absentee ballot.
School elections do not require voter registration. Any district resident who is a U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old is eligible to vote. Voters must show proof of identity and address (such as a Delaware ID card and/or utility bill).
Similar rules will apply for Delaware’s presidential primary election, which was changed to Tuesday, July 7.
The Delaware Department of Elections has already mailed absentee applications to a number of Delaware voters, and they “encourage people to consider voting absentee.” The application allows voters to select which election for which they want a ballot, including primary and general elections.
However, school board elections and referenda require a different application form. Applications and details are also online at https://ivote.de.gov.
IRSD’s only contested election will be in District 4 (covering parts of Frankford, Dagsboro, Millville, Ocean View, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island). Candidates Gregory M. “Greg” Goldman and Constance T. “Connie” Pryor are vying for one seat. Board President Charles Bireley, who has held that seat for decades, has opted not to seek re-election.
In District 1 (Georgetown and points north), the two Georgetown candidates, Anthony Cannon and Leo J. Darmstadter III, are automatically the winners of the two seats being vacated by James “Jim” Fritz and James “Jim” Hudson.
In District 2 (northern Millsboro, southern Georgetown), the only candidate was incumbent Gerald T. “Jerry” Peden Jr. of Georgetown.
Originally scheduled for May 12, the school board elections were already pushed back once to June 16.
All candidates will be sworn in after the election is completed. They will serve a five-year term that ends June 30, 2025.
To view maps of IRSD representative districts, visit https://elections.delaware.gov/maps.
Election details are available by calling Sussex County Department of Elections at (302) 856-5367 or online at https://electionssc.delaware.gov/school_absentee.shtml.
The IRSD Board of Education has continued its regular monthly meetings via Zoom teleconference, where people can watch or telephone in. The next meeting will be Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Details will be announced closer to that date.