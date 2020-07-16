Residents of one corner of the Indian River School District will go to the polls for the Board of Education election on Tuesday, July 21.
The IRSD only has a contested election in District 4 (covering parts of Frankford, Dagsboro, Millville, Ocean View, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island). Candidates Gregory M. “Greg” Goldman and Constance T. “Connie” Pryor are vying for one seat.
Voters can use either polling location — Indian River High School in Dagsboro or Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View.
To view maps of IRSD representative districts, visit https://elections.delaware.gov/maps.
Voter registration is not required in school elections. Voters on July 21 must reside within the boundaries of IRSD District 4 and be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older. Residents do not have to be property owners in order to vote.
Proof of identity and of residence will be required at the polls, such as: a Delaware driver license, state ID card, work ID with photo and address, signed Social Security card, signed vehicle registration, signed credit card with photo, recent utility bill, rent receipt, business letter setting forth the person’s address or telephone directory listing in the current issue of the phone book; or any other reasonable document that identifies the person’s address.
Voters should wear protective face masks and socially distance by 6 feet while at polling places. If indoor spaces fill up, voters may need to wait in line outdoors. To protect the public and poll workers, there will be face shields, hand sanitizer, rubber gloves and plenty of alcohol wipes for the voting machines.
Originally scheduled for May 12, the school board elections were delayed until June 16 and then again until July 21, due to the ongoing state-of-emergency.
To prevent community spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness, Delawareans are also being encouraged to vote by absentee ballot in order to practice social distancing.
Absentee voting is a two-part process that can be done early by mail, or in person. Voters must first submit an official application or affidavit to the Department of Elections before receiving an official ballot. Absentee voting can be done in person or ballots must be returned by noon on Monday, July 20, to the Department of Elections, Sussex County Office, 119 North Race Street in Georgetown.
Election details are available by calling Sussex County Department of Elections at (302) 856-5367 or online at https://de.gov/schabsvote.
Delaware also encourages use of the new online voter portal: iVote.de.gov.
In IRSD District 1 (Georgetown and points north), the two vacancies will be filled by the two candidates, Anthony Cannon and Leo J. Darmstadter III, with no other challengers. In District 2 (northern Millsboro, southern Georgetown), the only candidate was incumbent Gerald T. “Jerry” Peden Jr.
The new board members will be sworn into five-year terms in August.
As is traditional in the issue preceding an election, the Coastal Point invited the candidates in the 2020 IRSD Board of Education elections to share their thoughts and (re)introduce themselves to the community.
(Also, per our editorial policy, in order to give candidates the last word, the Coastal Point will not publish letters-to-the-editor this week regarding the July 21 election.)
Gregory ‘Greg’ Goldman
Q: Why do you want this position, and how are you qualified?
A: As a parent of three young children in the school district, I have a long-term vested interest in making the Indian River School District as successful as it can possibly be. I understand the anxieties students, parents, teachers and staff are feeling every day, whether its dealing with remote learning through the COVID-19 pandemic, school safety, district financial strains or the pressures on students with social media.
Also, I have been a member of the Citizen’s Budget Oversight Committee for the school district since its inception. This and the fact that I am a diligent and concerned member of the community has given me tremendous insight into the finances of the district and the impact on our community. I offer a current and sound voice, and am always willing to speak up for what is right.
Q: What issues/challenges does IRSD face, and how do you hope to address them?
A: In the short term, we need to focus on the concerns parents have about keeping their children safe, as well as keeping our staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing the best education and social and emotional support for our students that we possibly can. We need to work together with local, state and federal health care professionals and our wonderful teaching and support staff to understand and create the best course of action for our children and our schools.
I work for a company that has shifted very quickly in response to the COVID-19 crisis to effectively use new cutting-edge technology. I have the experience to help the schools do the same. Now more than ever, we need leadership who understands and can use the virtual and technological tools necessary for our schools to succeed in the easiest way possible for students, parents and educators alike.
In the long term, growth is our biggest concern. It is critical that we continue to educate and involve the local community in decisions. In the past few years, our now-former superintendent, Mark Steele, did a fantastic job leading the way on how we handle growth. I will continue to advocate for transparency within the district. I will also advocate for builder impact fees that will benefit the school district. I believe that new members of the community, full-time and part-time, should be contributing their fair share of the burden our schools are facing.
Q: Like the rest of the U.S., Delawareans are grappling with safety issues of COVID-19 pandemic and with issues of racial equality. What is your perception of these issues, as a school board member tasked with the safety of over 11,000 students and hundreds of employees?
A: Safety and security of the students and staff should be the top priority of the district.
In reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, we need a plan in place to operate in the safest manner possible and need to be prepared to educate our children remotely. As a parent, I experienced the struggles firsthand with remote learning and my three children. I understand the challenges students, staff and administrators faced and need to be prepared to possibly face again this coming school year. I know the district did the very best they could under the circumstances and applaud the effort, but we need to do more. We need synchronous learning and to have the remote plan be as close to a normal school schedule as possible. We need the students to feel more accountable for their learning and their schoolwork and take some of the stress off of the parents.
As far as racial equality, we must do better as a community and always be ready to listen. We cannot be afraid to look in the mirror and address issues head on. Ignoring the problems or being afraid to address them does not mean the issues do not exist.
Q: What else should voters know about you before Election Day?
A: I am, first and foremost, a loving and devoted husband to my wife, Jennifer, and father to three amazing kids in the district. I have a B.A. in communications from Rollins College and was an All-American swimmer. I am a licensed youth soccer coach and licensed swim coach.
I am very at ease and accustomed to public speaking and skilled in the areas of negotiating, listening and technology. I am very passionate about issues involving education and believe it is the foundation for a great community and a strong local economy. I strongly support the teachers and staff and know that it truly does take a village. For the past several years, I have organized a “Tools for Teachers” fundraiser for school supplies and delivered them the week before school began.
I first ran for the school board five years ago and was graciously defeated by the incumbent of many years, Charles Bireley. I was selected to be a member of the Citizens Budget Oversight Committee for the district that was formed as a result of the first of the most recent referendums and have been serving on the committee for three years now. I truly have the best interest of the community, parents, students, teachers and staff in mind, and have nothing to gain from this position from a business perspective.
Constance ‘Connie’ Pryor
Q: Why do you want this position, and how are you qualified?
A: I became interested in the school board after attending several meetings and participating in monthly District Liaison meetings of IREA Executive Board and district administrators. I filed to represent District 4 to assure the IRSD community that the needs of the students will always come first. Staff should be respected. Transparency needs to be improved. Wise spending is a must.
My qualifications are years of experience in the operation of the District. I have worked with staff in special education, pupil services, school choice in its inception, transportation, attendance, school safety, student registration and school budgets. interaction with students, staff and parents was a routine part of every school day.
Q: What issues/challenges does IRSD face, and how do you hope to address them?
A: Of course, the safe return of students to school is the District’s greatest challenge for the ’20-21 school year. The District has no choice but to follow the order of the governor and the Delaware Department of Education. The school board will oversee this which is unprecedented. Whatever plan is implemented should perhaps be given a half-day “trial run” by those making the decisions.
• The haste of choosing a new assistant superintendent is an issue the school board needs to revisit. In a matter of approximately a month, our superintendent retired, a new one was appointed, and the plan is to hire a new assistant superintendent to begin Aug. 1, 2020, the same day new school board members take office. It seems to make sense that since three out of 10 board members will be new, perhaps they should be included in the interviews.
• Students returning to their buildings from Carver Academy is another area that will be overseen by the Community Advisory Board. I believe the school board needs to be certain that the consent order agreement is being followed.
• The construction of the new Sussex Central High School and plans for the transfer of students to different buildings will be a very important issue for the school board for the next few years. Citing past District experience, I feel the construction of the new building needs to be more closely monitored to avoid cost overruns.
• Wise spending is a never-ending challenge. The Board must be diligent in overseeing expenditures and remember that they are the “final answer” for requests.
Q: Like the rest of the U.S., Delawareans are grappling with safety issues of COVID-19 pandemic and with issues of racial equality. What is your perception of these issues, as a school board member tasked with the safety of over 11,000 students and hundreds of employees?
A: To me, the COVID-19 pandemic is real, is here for a long while, and something we have to learn to live with. “Safety first” is in all our thoughts. Online learning is still a possibility. However, I do believe students being in school is something we should strive for as soon as the governor and the Delaware Department of Education provide guidelines.
Racial equality occurs when institutions give equal opportunities to people of all races. it is the school board’s duty to be diligent in enforcement of this.
Q: What else should voters know about you before Election Day?
A: I am married, have two sons, and two dogs. I graduated from IRHS, as well as my two sons. I attended DTCC and have an associate’s degree in executive secretarial technology. I have been a secretary for 28 years at IRSD and retired in 2019. I am a lifetime member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. During my 18 years at Phillip C. Showell Elementary, I was a PTO member and student mentor, which was very rewarding.
I am not afraid to ask tough questions. I’m all about representing District 4. I will speak up. IRSD, in my opinion, is the best school district in the state. And if elected, I will work to keep it that way!