A scholarship has been created in honor of Laura Madara, the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company member who died while responding to an accident on April 9. The Carl M. Freeman Foundation and SVFC have established the annual scholarship for Delaware Technical Community College female students from Sussex County who are pursuing a career or volunteer as a first-responder. Pictured, from left, are: Michelle Freeman, chairwoman and president of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation; Travis Timmons, fire chief of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company; Matt Sliwa, president of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company; Diane and Kenneth Madara, parents of Laura Madara; and Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.