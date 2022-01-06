Southern Delaware Education Foundation (SDEF) is a local organization founded in Bethany Beach with a mission of providing scholarships to residents of Sussex County who are unemployed, underemployed or need certifications to advance a career goal. Funding is available to secure Delaware State Certifications or licensing for jobs that pay a higher salary.
“We have been in business and operations for over five years,” said Howard Boyd, president and founder of SDEF, and a St. Ann Catholic Church parishioner. “We did well” funding tech education “until the pandemic came, and now everyone is in the process of getting back onto our feet.”
The education foundation is seeking student applications. The scholarship fund is for students for Delaware Technical Community College or Sussex Tech Adult Education who want to complete a license or certification program.
Boyd said that these scholarships are for adult residents and include every occupation, from sponsoring a registered nurse (RN) whose degree was completed last year, to two truck operators who are now able to get their CDL’s for their long-range truck-driving.
“Most of our certifications are medical,” said Boyd. “We have the demography” in Sussex County “of more elderly people who need healthcare support, and also the healthcare profession is hiring. The trouble is we need the applicants who want to serve in these helping professions.”
Boyd said the group has talked with some of the earlier applicants and tech graduates to bring people along to the scholarship program.
“Many of us belong to the Bethany Beach St. Ann’s Parish,” said Boyd, whose wife, Jackie, is the organization’s vice president. “We have a committee on social justice, and that committee determined we needed to have a focus and pick something we know we can do. That we know is needed here.”
“The best thing you can really do in your life is gain an education,” he said.
A recent series of local fundraisers resulted in SDEF getting $5,000 from the St. Ann parishioners. A fall fundraiser included golf prizes from Bear Trap, wine stores and restaurants who contributed prizes for a raffle.
“We got a lovely donation from Delaware State Rep. Ron Gray and his wife, and their family foundation — so clearly they like what they are seeing and hearing from us,” said Boyd.
Jackie Boyd, as VP, has recently taken over leadership duties for the group. Barbara McCully is SDEF board secretary. Bruce Hobler is the treasurer.
“We have had 26 adult learners complete their certifications over the past few years,” said Boyd. “That is really an awesome result; and it helps the people [to whom] we give the scholarships. Their children benefit, and so does our region here. We want to have a wide impact.”
Those interested in scholarships can visit www.sdefcares.org for application materials. Donations to SDEF to support regional tech education can be sent to: P.O. Box 645, Ocean View, DE 19970.