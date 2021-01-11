Representatives of non-profit Clothing Our Kids said this week that they are extremely grateful for the generosity of the Schell Family Foundation (SFF) in the foundation’s 2020 contribution to help Sussex County schoolchildren in need.
Since 2015, COK has been one of the beneficiaries of the foundation’s annual donations. The SFF comprises Joe and Debbie Schell, Chris and Lori Schell, Preston and Kathleen Schell, and Susie and Drew Matter. Chris Schell serves as president of home builders Schell Brothers, while Preston Schell holds that office at Ocean Atlantic Companies, a real estate development firm. Lori Schell runs Kids’ Cottage, a childcare facility and preschool. Kathleen Schell, co-owner of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty, serves on the board of Clothing Our Kids as director of strategic planning.
“This has been a year overflowing with challenges, learning and silver linings,” Clothing Our Kids representatives said. “Our 100 percent volunteer organization has been blessed with new and continual foundation support and general donations. Through this assistance, we were able to reopen, come to the assistance of school nurse emergency closets and clothe over 600 kids.
“We are so grateful to Tidemark Federal Credit Union Foundation, Sussex County Council Grants, Carl M. Freeman Foundation Grant and Employee Fund, St. Edmonds Church, Rock Harbor Foundation, Lewes Presbyterian Church, Delaware Curative Workshop, The Hamlet Women’s Club, All Saint’s Parish Thrift Shop, The Greater Lewes Foundation, Melaleuca, Silicato Commercial Realty, Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, The Bank of Delmarva, Community Bank of Delaware and IBM.org. We are truly blessed by the kind generosity of our neighbors.”
Clothing Our Kids’ mission is “to improve the lives of at-risk elementary school children by providing them with essential school clothing.” Since its inception in 2012, they have been able to supply 146,652 items of clothing to 26,119 children in need in Sussex County. To contribute, send a check to COK, 26582 John J Williams Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966.
“This year, the need for basic clothing essentials is greater than ever,” representatives said.