The University of Rhode Island recently announced that Isaac Scarborough of Millsboro has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the university. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades that are GPA-applicable during a semester, and achieved at least a 3.30 quality-point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades that are GPA applicable, earning at least a 3.30 quality-point average.
To view the entire Dean’s List, visit uri.edu/academics/deans-list/.